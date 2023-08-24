69th National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun, RRR and more winners from South Indian cinema

South Indian cinema has done exceptionally well at the 69th National Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
King Solomon won the award as Best Action Choreographer for RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Rakshit master won the award for Naatu Naatu in RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Srinivas Mohan bagged the award in this category for RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrabose bagged the award for lyrics in KondapolamSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Devi Sri Prasad won the award for composing the mindblowing music for Pushpa: The Rise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keeravani bagged the National Award for RRRSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We are not surprised at all as Allu Arjun won the award as Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo in RRR bagged the award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie won the award under the Best Kannada Film category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uppena, which has Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty bagged the award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kadaisi Vivasayi starring Vijay Sethupathi bagged the award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Home, directed by Rojin P Thomas bagged this award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
