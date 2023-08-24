69th National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun, RRR and more winners from South Indian cinema

South Indian cinema has done exceptionally well at the 69th National Awards.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Best Action

King Solomon won the award as Best Action Choreographer for RRR

Best Choreography

Prem Rakshit master won the award for Naatu Naatu in RRR

Best Special Effects

Srinivas Mohan bagged the award in this category for RRR

Best Lyrics

Chandrabose bagged the award for lyrics in Kondapolam

Best Music

Devi Sri Prasad won the award for composing the mindblowing music for Pushpa: The Rise.

Best BGM

Keeravani bagged the National Award for RRR

Best Actor

We are not surprised at all as Allu Arjun won the award as Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award.

Best Male Playback Singer award

Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo in RRR bagged the award.

Best Kannada Film

Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie won the award under the Best Kannada Film category.

Best Telugu film

Uppena, which has Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty bagged the award.

Best Tamil film

Kadaisi Vivasayi starring Vijay Sethupathi bagged the award.

Best Malayalam film

Home, directed by Rojin P Thomas bagged this award.

