69th National Film Awards Winners Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, where, when, how to watch LIVE  

The prestigious National Film Awards 2023 will be held today. In case you are wondering how, when and where to watch it, BollywoodLife is here to help.
The coveted National Awards ceremony will be held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today, October 17.
The National Awards will be telecast on DD National.
In case you are looking for an online platform, Doordarshan National's YouTube channel.
The National Awards is going to begin at 1.30 p.m. in the afternoon.
President of India Draupadi Murmu will present the awards to the winners.
The National Award winners were announced on the 24th of August 2023. The presenting ceremony will take place today.
It is one of the most prestigious awards wherein a select jury awards talent from various fields of art and entertainment.
The National Awards were to be held in May 2022 but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Films, artists and technicians from 2021 movies and later will be lauded today in New Delhi.
The prestigious awards were established in 1954 and this is its 69th year.
