69th National Film Awards Winners Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, where, when, how to watch LIVE  

The prestigious National Film Awards 2023 will be held today. In case you are wondering how, when and where to watch it, BollywoodLife is here to help.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Where's it happening?

The coveted National Awards ceremony will be held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today, October 17. 

Where to watch National Awards  

The National Awards will be telecast on DD National. 

When to watch the National Awards online 

In case you are looking for an online platform, Doordarshan National's YouTube channel. 

When will the ceremony begin? 

The National Awards is going to begin at 1.30 p.m. in the afternoon. 

Who will present the awards?

President of India Draupadi Murmu will present the awards to the winners. 

Winner's announcement 

The National Award winners were announced on the 24th of August 2023. The presenting ceremony will take place today.  

National Awards

It is one of the most prestigious awards wherein a select jury awards talent from various fields of art and entertainment. 

Delay in the ceremony 

The National Awards were to be held in May 2022 but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Honouring the best 

Films, artists and technicians from 2021 movies and later will be lauded today in New Delhi. 

National Awards beginning 

The prestigious awards were established in 1954 and this is its 69th year. 

Binge-watch?

Are you planning to watch your favourite stars pick their National Awards? Let us know. 

