7 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan movies to watch amid divorce rumours

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan make for a lovely pair together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The real-life couple has worked in several movies together. Amid divorce rumours, fans can relive those beautiful memories.

Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke is the first movie they did together. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the movie was released in 2000.

Kuch Naa Kaho released in 2003 and was directed by Rohan Sippy. Their chemistry and music are quite magical.

In Dhoom 2, Aishwarya and Abhishek weren't romantically paired. But watching them on-screen together in action-packed avatar is quite intriguing.

The political drama was widely appreciated. Released in 2006 and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Umrao Jaan was made on a grand scale. However, the 2006 movie failed to impress the masses.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's inspiring love story in Guru will make you fall for them.

Raavan is Aishwarya and Abhishek's first movie after their marriage. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ash shot for the movie simultaneously in Tamil with Chiyaan Vikram.

