Here is a list of 7 films that were rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan and fell in the kitty of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and others.Source: Bollywood
Reports have it that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which later starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Salman Khan.Source: Bollywood
Karan Johar has once revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice to play Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho.Source: Bollywood
After Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Queen, it fell in Kangana Ranaut's kitty.Source: Bollywood
Before Deepika Padukone, Bebo was approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram Leela. She chose to do Gori Tere Pyaar Mein instead.Source: Bollywood
Rani Mukerji starrer in Black along with Amitabh Bachchan but reportedly Kareena was chosen for it first.Source: Bollywood
Dil Dhadakne Do was also offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan but she rejected it. Later, she stated that it was her loss.Source: Bollywood
Another film rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan that fell in Deepika Padukone's lap is Chennai Express.Source: Bollywood
