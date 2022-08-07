Films rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Here is a list of 7 films that were rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan and fell in the kitty of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and others.

Nikita Thakkar

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Reports have it that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which later starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Salman Khan.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Karan Johar has once revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice to play Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Queen

After Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Queen, it fell in Kangana Ranaut's kitty.

Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram Leela

Before Deepika Padukone, Bebo was approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram Leela. She chose to do Gori Tere Pyaar Mein instead.

Black

Rani Mukerji starrer in Black along with Amitabh Bachchan but reportedly Kareena was chosen for it first.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was also offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan but she rejected it. Later, she stated that it was her loss.

Chennai Express

Another film rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan that fell in Deepika Padukone's lap is Chennai Express.

