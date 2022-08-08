Esha Gupta looks breath-takingly gorgeous in these 7 looksSource: Bollywood
Esha Gupta’s Pastel piece and sun kissed pictures are just too hot to handleSource: Bollywood
When in doubt, wear white and Esha Gupta knows how it is doneSource: Bollywood
Blazers and Pants never looked so alluringSource: Bollywood
Go Bold or go home. That’s Esha Gupta’s mantra to followSource: Bollywood
Esha Gupta looks as fresh as a sunflower in this yellow short dress and we are loving itSource: Bollywood
The starry body con dress makes Esha Gupta shine brighter than the othersSource: Bollywood
The satin gown just got it importance backSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!