7 Things to know about Salaar actress Meenakshi Chaudhary
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Fans are eagerly waiting for Salaar starring Prabhas and the trailer has only heightened excitement among fans.
Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary also plays a major role in the movie, she has a background in dentistry and hails from a military family.
She's renowned as a top actress in South Indian cinema, known for her modeling and winning beauty pageants like Femina Miss India 2018.
Meenakshi Chaudhary was the first runner-up in Miss Grand International and entered the South Indian film industry in 2021.
Her late father, B.R. Chaudhary, served as a Colonel in the Indian Army, and she completed her schooling in Chandigarh.
Meenakshi is not only an actress but also excels in sports, being a state-level swimmer and badminton player.
Additionally, she pursued dentistry professionally, but due to her film commitments, she couldn't continue in that career.
Salaar would hold holds significant importance for Meenakshi Chaudhary's career as she plays a key role in the film.
The delay in the film's release has heightened curiosity among fans about her character and the movie's plot.
