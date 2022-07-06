Disha Patani's boldest looks ever

Here's looking at times when Disha Patani set the internet ablaze with her bold looks.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

In white

Disha Patani left fans crushing hard with her photoshoot in a lacy bodycon.

Source: Bollywood

Red alert!

Disha Patani pulling off her sexiest pose!

Source: Bollywood

All that shimmers!

Disha Patani nailed it in the highest-slit gown we have ever seen.

Source: Bollywood

Look at those abs

Disha Patani's abs can make you drool.

Source: Bollywood

Monokini alert!

Disha Patani flaunts her pretty curves in a black monokini.

Source: Bollywood

Playing dress up

Disha Patani is hands down the hottest diva in town.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Uorfi Javed, Nia Sharma and more TV hotties who will burn your screens with their desi looks

 Find Out More