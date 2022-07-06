Here's looking at times when Disha Patani set the internet ablaze with her bold looks.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani left fans crushing hard with her photoshoot in a lacy bodycon.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani pulling off her sexiest pose!Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani nailed it in the highest-slit gown we have ever seen.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani's abs can make you drool.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani flaunts her pretty curves in a black monokini.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani is hands down the hottest diva in town.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!