Hottest red carpet look

Ek Villian Returns actress Disha Patani wore a grey coloured embellished gown and looked lovely.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks stunning

Disha Patani stunned in this red velvet tube neck gown with a thigh-high slit.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks lovely

Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with her hot looks at the red carpet.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks like a diva

Disha Patani wore a sheer netted gown and walked down the red carpet.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani slays the red carpet like a diva

Disha Patani wore a short shimmery dress with a plunging neckline.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani slays the ruffled look

Disha Patani wore a beige ruffled gown at the red carpet.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks royal

Disha Patani wore a tube neck bodycon black dress.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, here are 8 South Indian celebs who went BOLD for movies

 Find Out More