Hottest red carpet look

Ek Villian Returns actress Disha Patani wore a grey coloured embellished gown and looked lovely.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani stunned in this red velvet tube neck gown with a thigh-high slit.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with her hot looks at the red carpet.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani wore a sheer netted gown and walked down the red carpet.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani wore a short shimmery dress with a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani wore a beige ruffled gown at the red carpet.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani wore a tube neck bodycon black dress.Source: Bollywood
