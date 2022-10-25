Harnaaz Sandhu's love for bodycon dresses

Miss Diva Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu loves to wear bodycon dresses. Here's proof.

Beauty in black

Harnaaz Sandhu goes all bold and beautiful in black bodycon dress

Hello Yellow

Harnaaz shines bright in pretty yellow.

Shimmer all the way

Harnaaz Sandhu's netted dress with embellishments is too good.

Feeling the blues?

Harnaaz Sandhu can leave anyone jealous with her fashion picks.

Flawless

Harnaaz Sandhu can ace any look flawlessly.

Thigh-high slit dress

Harnaaz Sandhu knows how to dress to impress.

Vision in white

Harnaaz Sandhu's power dressing game is just perfect.

