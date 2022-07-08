Malaika flaunts her perfect body in gym wear

Times when Malaika Arora flaunted her hot bod and left everyone green with envy.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

In black

Now, that's what we call sexy.

Source: Bollywood

Toned legs

It requires dedication to get toned legs like Malaika.

Source: Bollywood

Ab effect

And those abs are drool-worthy.

Source: Bollywood

Fit, fitter, fittest!

Malaika Arora believes in the mantra - have it, fluant it!

Source: Bollywood

Gym-wear collection

Malaika Arora sure has the classiest gym-wear collection.

Source: Bollywood

Beat that

Malaika Arora is THE MOST fittest diva in town.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: A look at Palak Tiwari's most sensual looks that will spice up your gloomy day

 Find Out More