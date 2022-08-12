Malaika Arora flaunts her gorgeous back and looks amazing in backless dresses

Malaika Arora's perfectly shaped back has got her fans all drooling. Have a look

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Bright as the sun

Malaika Arora shows off her back in the yellow crisscross dress

Source: Bollywood

Royal Affair

Malaika in a red strapless dress is surely having her “palat” moment

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora being a water baby

Malaika flaunts her toned back in this bikini look

Source: Bollywood

Black love

Malaika’s backless black leather dress is a must have

Source: Bollywood

Green and gorgeous

Malaika Arora loves water and this picture is proof

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora looks ravishing

Malaika Arora’s nude coloured dress looks ravishing

Source: Bollywood

Heart Eyes

Malaika’s bikini back is just wow

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Ali Khan's Top 7 most gorgeous Indian looks

 Find Out More