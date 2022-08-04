Malaika Arora's most risque outfits

Malaika Arora loves ultra-bold outfits. Here's proof.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Sheer gowns

Malaika is pretty fond of sheer dresses.

Source: Bollywood

Satin lover

Malla showing off her curves in a sultry satin dress.

Source: Bollywood

Bold and beautiful

Malaika looks stunning in a plunging neckline short dress.

Source: Bollywood

Black is bae

A netted black dress make Malaika look hotter than ever.

Source: Bollywood

Fringe is in

A shirt skirt, a corset top and a jacket make Malaika look trendy and classy.

Source: Bollywood

The diva

Nobody can beat Malaika Arora at being HAWT.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif's top 7 most shocking secrets that will leave you stumped

 Find Out More