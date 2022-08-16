Harnaaz Sandhu's love for bodycon gowns

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's collection of bodycon dresses is simply fab.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Such a hottie

Harnaaz Sandhu loves to slip into body hugging gowns.

Source: Bollywood

The perfect combo

Black and red always makes for a perfect combo, right?

Source: Bollywood

Rise and shine

Harnaaz Sandhu has looks that can kill.

Source: Bollywood

Stunner alert!

Harnaaz Sandhu surely has the best stylist in town.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in pink

The pastel pink suits Miss Universe pretty well.

Source: Bollywood

Have it, flaunt it!

Harnaaz Sandhu leaves no opportunity to charm everyone with her beauty.

Source: Bollywood

Why so pretty?

Indeed, Harnaaz is among the prettiest celebrities ever.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mummun Dutta ak Babita Ji is a GLAM queen and these pictures are proof

 Find Out More