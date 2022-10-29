Anarkali look

If you are getting ready for a festival then this anarkali that Nora has worn needs to be bookmarked.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Floral heroine

Nora looked effortless in this Sabyasachi saree and we cannot get enough of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Lehenga moment

We love the way the lehenga clinched her waist and she carried the Indian attire in an elegant manner.

Source: Bollywood

White kurti look

All of us need to look edgy and stylish in a white kurti right? It makes us look glamorous.

Source: Bollywood

Desi look

We love this Indian dress that Nora has worn as it makes her look simply gorgeous.

Source: Bollywood

Airport look

Who said you cannot enter an airport in desi attire? Nora is breaking stereotypes here.

Source: Bollywood

Nora Fatehi

The elegant woman knows to make a heart in the minds of everyone. Isn't she looking amazing in this saree?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

