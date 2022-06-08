Priyanka Chopra looked flawless during Bulgari event.Source: Bollywood
PeeCee's dangerously deep neckline gown got everyone talking.Source: Bollywood
In a thigh-high slit gown with plunging neckline, Priyanka Chopra looked fab.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra had got everyone raving with this risque outfit of her.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra stunned at Oscars and how!Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress with her fashion sense.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra dared to go bold by going braless while sporting a jacket.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!