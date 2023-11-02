7 Times Shah Rukh Khan proved to be the funniest actor on Twitter
Bollywood Staff
Nov 02, 2023
Once a fan asked for Shah Rukh’s help on Twitter to help him with his prom proposal to which he replied, “If I ask her she won’t go with you….ha ha”.
When asked who is his favourite actor except Abram’s father he said, “Aryan’s father”.
A witty guy asked him to choose between Salman and Amir Khan and told him not to dodge the question. He replied, “Don’t ask dodgy questions”.
On being asked the secret of his coolness his reply was hilarious. “You mean apart from Photoshop? Ha ha”.
When a fan asked for SRK’s mobile number, this was his response, “Of course and should I send you a photocopy of my Aadhar card also?”
A naughty fan tagged SRK and told him that she wanted to kiss his dimples. He replied in the cutest way possible, “Which one left or right?”
When a worried fan asked about the status of SRK’s knee injury he gave the most scientific reply ever. “Still very attached to the ankle and the thigh”.
