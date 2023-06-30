72 Hoorain: cast, story, when and where to watch, every detail about the movie

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

72 Hoorain revolves around terrorism in the Islamic community.

72 Hoorian means 72 virgin women in heaven.

The movie explores brainwashing innocent young Muslims in the context of terrorism.

They are made to believe that fighting in the name of Jihad is not wrong.

In return for committing suicide for Jihad, they are promised virgins women in the afterlife in heaven.

72 Hoorain is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

72 Hoorain will release in theaters on 7th July 2023.

The film stars Aamir Bashir, Rasheed Naaz, Pavan Malhotra, Saru Maini and Ashok Pathak.

Ever since the teaser of 72 Hoorain was released the movie has sparked controversies.

It is claimed that the film hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

After Kerala Story, this is another controversial film about terrorism.

72 Hoorain is a crime drama thriller allegedly made at a budget of Rs 100 crore.

