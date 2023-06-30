72 Hoorain, Mohalla Aisa and Unfreedom: Top 10 Films that struggled to pass the CBFC test

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

72 Hoorain

Ashoke Pandit and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's 72 Hoorain has run into trouble with the CBFC. Pandit has slammed Prasoon Joshi for the same.

The Painted House

This abstract Malayalam film was denied certification due to nudity. It is there on YouTube.

No Fire Zone

This Sri Lankan Civil War documentary did not get a release in India.

Hava Aney Dey

Partho Sen-Gupta's movie did not get released in India. The CBFC had asked for a number of cuts which would destroy the film.

The Pink Mirror

The Censors found Sridhar Rangayan's movie on transsexuals as vulgar and offensive. It is still banned in India.

Gandu

Qaushiq Mukherjee made his erotic drama around a gay couple. The Censors objected to explicit scenes.

Dharam Yudh Morcha

This movie did not get a clearance by the CBFC. It was about the militancy in Punjab

Khak Aur Khoon

This 1979 film did not get a release in India. It was based on the Partition.

Unfreedom

This 2015 film is there on Netflix. A story of same-sex relationships it did not get a release due to communal angle.

Mohalla Aisi

This Sunny Deol did not get a clearance for a year. It dealt with the commercialisation of Varanasi

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The movie made by David Fincher did not get cleared by CBFC due to rape and torture scenes. He did not agree for the cuts.

Paanch

Anurag Kashyap's Paanch also did not get initial nod from the CBFC. It is there on Torrent

