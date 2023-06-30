72 Hoorain, Mohalla Aisa and Unfreedom: Top 10 Films that struggled to pass the CBFC test

Ashoke Pandit and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's 72 Hoorain has run into trouble with the CBFC. Pandit has slammed Prasoon Joshi for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This abstract Malayalam film was denied certification due to nudity. It is there on YouTube.
This Sri Lankan Civil War documentary did not get a release in India.
Partho Sen-Gupta's movie did not get released in India. The CBFC had asked for a number of cuts which would destroy the film.
The Censors found Sridhar Rangayan's movie on transsexuals as vulgar and offensive. It is still banned in India.
Qaushiq Mukherjee made his erotic drama around a gay couple. The Censors objected to explicit scenes.
This movie did not get a clearance by the CBFC. It was about the militancy in Punjab
This 1979 film did not get a release in India. It was based on the Partition.
This 2015 film is there on Netflix. A story of same-sex relationships it did not get a release due to communal angle.
This Sunny Deol did not get a clearance for a year. It dealt with the commercialisation of Varanasi
The movie made by David Fincher did not get cleared by CBFC due to rape and torture scenes. He did not agree for the cuts.
Anurag Kashyap's Paanch also did not get initial nod from the CBFC. It is there on Torrent
