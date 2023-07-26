777 Charlie to Sita Ramam: Top 10 South Indian movies in 2022, 2023 now streaming on OTT

It is the story of Dharma, a man spending a major part of his life alone at his home overthinking, but his entire life takes a turn when a dog named Charlie becomes a part of his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A series of mysterious fatalities plague a community, which are blamed on the occult practices of an anonymous individual. The entire population is terrified, and the search for the culprit continues.
Things change when a fun-loving man named Vijay Rajendran is given the sad news of his father being terminally ill and the huge responsibility of taking over his business empire.
This Telugu romance-drama tells the story of an orphan soldier named Ram, who had no idea that his life will take a drastic turn on receiving a letter from Sita and soon the duo falls in love, but the pathway of love proves to be quite rocky for the two.
Arulmozhi Varman pursues his ambition to become Rajaraja I, the most prominent leader of the Chola dynasty, in the south of India, in this historical epic.
TDue to unfortunate circumstances involving greed, betrayal, schemes, and murder, a young tribal man against his will, decides to adapt the traditions of his ancestors in order to get justice.
Yashoda is a Telugu-language action thriller film that has Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the role of a pregnant woman in a housing society full of surrogates. Soon she realises that the high scrutiny of the society is because of evil forces that have taken over.
In this Malayalam film, individuals from various backgrounds experience severe outcomes because of disastrous floods that occurred in 2018. Despite the crisis, the citizens of Kerala come together to overcome and survive the catastrophe.
An ordinary guy who snores very loudly and is otherwise a typical boy next door. He falls in love with a woman and the two solve his sleeping problems when they live together.
Farhana is transferred to a new team that offers stronger incentives due to her child's serious medical condition. Trouble begins when she connects with a stranger.
