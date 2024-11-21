8 AR Rahman songs to take you on a journey of love and loss
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 21, 2024
Every song from Dil Se is a masterful creation, but Satrangi Re stands out for its depth and passionate tunes.
Taal is AR Rahman's one of the best works and Ishq Bina takes you to some heavenly place where love is all that exists.
Tu Koi Aur Hai from Tamasha tells us to look within us, and the tunes truly give you goosebumps.
Being is love is blissful and Saathiya song by Rahman conveys it so well.
Tu Bin Bataye from Rang De Basanti is another song that will give you chills, as it conveys submission in the matters of heart!
One of AR Rahman's underrated album 99's Jwalamukhi will hit you hard.
Rehna Tu from Delhi 6 tells the tale of shy love that wants more from the lover.
Another song that makes you retrospect but with beats and lyrics that will hit you hard.
