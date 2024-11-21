8 AR Rahman songs to take you on a journey of love and loss

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2024

Every song from Dil Se is a masterful creation, but Satrangi Re stands out for its depth and passionate tunes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taal is AR Rahman's one of the best works and Ishq Bina takes you to some heavenly place where love is all that exists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Koi Aur Hai from Tamasha tells us to look within us, and the tunes truly give you goosebumps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Being is love is blissful and Saathiya song by Rahman conveys it so well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Bin Bataye from Rang De Basanti is another song that will give you chills, as it conveys submission in the matters of heart!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of AR Rahman's underrated album 99's Jwalamukhi will hit you hard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rehna Tu from Delhi 6 tells the tale of shy love that wants more from the lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another song that makes you retrospect but with beats and lyrics that will hit you hard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Gym to Street: Tracksuits For Women That Blend Fashion With Comfort

 

 Find Out More