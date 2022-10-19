Nysa Devgn's best pictures

Pretty pictures of Nysa Devgn that prove she is living the best life.

Nikita Thakkar

A happy soul

Nysa Devgn is a happy soul.

Beauty with brains

Nysa Devgn is a true fashionista who is excelling in studies.

Sunshine

Nysa Devgn has a gorgeous smile.

Party animal

Nysa Devgn loves to party with friends.

Friends first

Nysa Devgn sure has a big group of friends.

Social

Nysa Devgn is the happiest when surrounded by her gal pals.

Daddy's girl

Ajay Devgn is Nysa Devgn's favourite person.

