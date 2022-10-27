Harnaaz Sandhu's love for nude lipsticks

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is in love with nude lipstick shades and these pictures are proof.

Nikita Thakkar

Going matte

Harnaaz Sandhu looks like a classic diva.

That look

Only if looks could kill.

Smile bright

Harnaaz Sandhu knows well how to carry a nude lipstick.

Makeup on point

Harnaaz Sandhu never goes wrong when it comes to makeup.

Lipstick game on point

Harnaaz Sandhu's love for nude lipsticks is pretty evident.

What a beauty

Harnaaz Sandhu indeed is among the prettiest of all.

Perfect combo

A nude lipstick shade goes well with a bright red outfit.

