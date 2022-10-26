Janhvi Kapoor's love for bodycon dresses

Janhvi Kapoor love to flaunt her curves in bodycon dresses and these pictures are proof of it.

Nikita Thakkar

Latex it up

Janhvi Kapoor's brown dress is so trendy.

White lover

Janhvi looks sensational and how in white bodycon dress.

Lady in pink

Janhvi's short pink shimmery bodycon dress in just fab.

All that shines

Janhvi Kapoor's glittery dress is perfect for parties.

Rise and shine

Janhvi Kapoor glams it up in a silver dress.

Mirror Mirron on the wall

Janhvi Kapoor is the prettiest of all.

Born beautiful

Janhvi Kapoor indeed is the prettiest lady in town.

