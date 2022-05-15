Rihanna breaks pregnancy fashion stereotypes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting. RiRi has been stepping out in unconventional dressing, breaking stereotypes of pregnancy fashion...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

All black

Rihanna is all love for all black outfits. Here's Rihana in a stringy top paired with jacket and pants...

Source: Bollywood

Denim and bikini top

Here's Rihanna flaunting her baby bump in a bikini top, denim and a furry overcoat.

Source: Bollywood

Bodycon

Who says a pregnant woman cannot wear a bodycon outfit? Here's RiRi rocking one!

Source: Bollywood

Winter fashion

RiRi wore a long oervcoat with matching thigh-high boots, denim and a top.

Source: Bollywood

Love for sheer oufits

Rihanna wore a gown with sheer bodice and fishcut skirt for Oscars Gold Party.

Source: Bollywood

Flash some pink

Rihanna wore a pink bikini top and denim that she teamed with a winter jacket...

Source: Bollywood

Net who!

Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a net out made of crop top and skirt. She teamed it with furry coat.

Source: Bollywood

RiRi goes simple

Rihanna wore a shirt that she buttoned only one and teamed it with white shorts.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

