9 Akshay Kumar movies that prove he's Bollywood's unmatched king of comedy

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2024

There was a time when Akshay Kumar entertained the audience with back-to-back comedy movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases, many fans are revisiting Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007. The story, the comedy and the performances are topnotch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar confirmed that he will return in Bhagam Bhag 2. So why not enjoy the first part which is thoroughly entertaining?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How can we talk about Akshay's comedy movies and not mention the Hera Pheri franchise? Every funny scene will leave you in splits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 2007 comedy drama Heyy Babyy will keep you hooked about a baby's mystery while entertaining you with hilarious jokes, especially by Akshay Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi Boyz is a hatke romantic comedy where Akshay and John tickle our funny bones with their characters' drama and aspirations. The love story is a cherry on the cake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A perfect blend of comedy, faith and life lessons, OMG starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal is a must-watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome is what we call 'comedy in tragedy'. It is cited as one of the best comedy movies of Bollywood. So many scenes are meme-worthy!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A raunchy romantic comedy about two playboys, played by Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. While the comedy is good, the music is exceptional.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After a long time, we saw Akshay in a comedy movie this year - Khel Khel Mein. What happens when your phone secrets are out? KKM will show you in a hilarious way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ramayana and more top 10 most awaited films of Bollywood

 

 Find Out More