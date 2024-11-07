9 Akshay Kumar movies that prove he's Bollywood's unmatched king of comedy
Pooja Darade
| Nov 07, 2024
There was a time when Akshay Kumar entertained the audience with back-to-back comedy movies.
As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases, many fans are revisiting Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007. The story, the comedy and the performances are topnotch.
Akshay Kumar confirmed that he will return in Bhagam Bhag 2. So why not enjoy the first part which is thoroughly entertaining?
How can we talk about Akshay's comedy movies and not mention the Hera Pheri franchise? Every funny scene will leave you in splits.
The 2007 comedy drama Heyy Babyy will keep you hooked about a baby's mystery while entertaining you with hilarious jokes, especially by Akshay Kumar.
Desi Boyz is a hatke romantic comedy where Akshay and John tickle our funny bones with their characters' drama and aspirations. The love story is a cherry on the cake.
A perfect blend of comedy, faith and life lessons, OMG starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal is a must-watch.
Welcome is what we call 'comedy in tragedy'. It is cited as one of the best comedy movies of Bollywood. So many scenes are meme-worthy!
A raunchy romantic comedy about two playboys, played by Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. While the comedy is good, the music is exceptional.
After a long time, we saw Akshay in a comedy movie this year - Khel Khel Mein. What happens when your phone secrets are out? KKM will show you in a hilarious way.
