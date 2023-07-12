Top 9 Bollywood actors who romanced with their sister-in-law in movies

Some actors have literally romanced with their sister-in-law on the big screen.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Salman and Malaika Arora

Salman's brother Arbaaz's ex-wife danced with Salman in Munni Badnaam Hui.

Ajay and Rani Mukerji

Rani is Kajol's cousin, they were in the movie Chori Chori.

Uday Chopra and Rani

Aditya Chopra's brother was with Rani in Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Neetu and Randhir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's elder brother, Randhir was seen in Dhongee with Neetu Singh.

Raj Kapoor and Geeta Bali

The sizzling chemistry of Raj Kapoor and Geeta Bali in the movie Bawre Nain in unforgettable.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

Rajesh Khanna, launched his wife Dimple Kapadia’s younger sister, in the movie Anurodh.

Ashok Kumar and Madhubala

Ashok Kumar was seen in the movies Mahal with his brother's wife Madhubala.

Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Saif has an amazing bond with his sister-in-law Karisma in the movie Hum Saath Saath Hai.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were seen together in Judaai.

