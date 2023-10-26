9 reasons Prabhas has an uphill task before Salaar

Salaar Vs Dunki clash has trade excited and worried at the same time. Let us revisit some of the challenges before Prabhas

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Salaar: Tough road for Prabhas?

As industry is abuzz with the Salaar Vs Dunki clash, let us take an overview of the pressure on Prabhas

Flop streak for Salaar star

Unfortunately, his last two movies RadheShyam and Adipurush tanked badly. Saaho was also average

Action overdose before Salaar

In September we had Jawan, followed by Leo annd Tiger 3, there is too much of action

KGF 2 palette

The first looks of Salaar with use of black and grey is very reminiscent of KGF

Salaar's huge budget

The film needs to make minimum of Rs 550 crores to recover a bit more than its investment

Adipurush effect

The disaster of Adipurush has shocked many fans of Prabhas

Negativity

The flak around Adipurush brought him unnecessary criticism

SRK on a roll

Shah Rukh Khan is the actor of the year from Indian cinema in terms of box office

Raju Hirani factor

Rajkumar Hirani has a track record of making blockbusters

North Effect

Trade experts feel Dunki will open better in India than Salaar

