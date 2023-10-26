9 reasons Prabhas has an uphill task before Salaar

Salaar Vs Dunki clash has trade excited and worried at the same time. Let us revisit some of the challenges before PrabhasSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
As industry is abuzz with the Salaar Vs Dunki clash, let us take an overview of the pressure on Prabhas
Unfortunately, his last two movies RadheShyam and Adipurush tanked badly. Saaho was also average
In September we had Jawan, followed by Leo annd Tiger 3, there is too much of action
The first looks of Salaar with use of black and grey is very reminiscent of KGF
The film needs to make minimum of Rs 550 crores to recover a bit more than its investment
The disaster of Adipurush has shocked many fans of Prabhas
The flak around Adipurush brought him unnecessary criticism
Shah Rukh Khan is the actor of the year from Indian cinema in terms of box office
Rajkumar Hirani has a track record of making blockbusters
Trade experts feel Dunki will open better in India than Salaar
