If Malavika Mohanan lived in a different era, this Organza silk saree would have been great.Source: Bollywood
A khadi saree in mustard is simple but way more pretty than the heavy designer ones.Source: Bollywood
A sequin saree is a must-have on the list.Source: Bollywood
Does this floral printed Sabyasachi saree remind you of someone?Source: Bollywood
This Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble is too pretty for words.Source: Bollywood
There are shades of various colours, dabble in them and enhance your beauty. Here’s Malavika in Fern green by Ritu Kumar.Source: Bollywood
Floral prints in cotton can look outdated if not styled correctly.Source: Bollywood
One designer wear is a must and that too when it’s the launch of your first Telugu film!Source: Bollywood
Is there any gorgeous beauty who has such an amazing saree collection?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!