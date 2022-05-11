Malavika Mohanan’s steal-worthy saree collection

Shivani Pawaskar

A different era

If Malavika Mohanan lived in a different era, this Organza silk saree would have been great.

Simpleton

A khadi saree in mustard is simple but way more pretty than the heavy designer ones.

Sequin love 

A sequin saree is a must-have on the list.

Some printz

Does this floral printed Sabyasachi saree remind you of someone?

Sheer saree

This Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble is too pretty for words.

Dabble in colours

There are shades of various colours, dabble in them and enhance your beauty. Here’s Malavika in Fern green by Ritu Kumar.

More floral

Floral prints in cotton can look outdated if not styled correctly.

Designer wear

One designer wear is a must and that too when it’s the launch of your first Telugu film!

Monochrome love

Is there any gorgeous beauty who has such an amazing saree collection?

Thanks For Reading!

