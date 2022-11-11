South Indian Horror films

These supernatural films are definitely a must-watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Arundhati

Movie Arundhati is a horror film that is available on YouTube to watch.

Maya

Hindi version of Nayanthara's movie Maya is available on Zee5. It is a supernatural thriller that will leave you spooked.

Bhaagamathie

Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie is also available on YouTube for you to watch over the weekend.

Ezra

2017 movie Ezra is available on YouTube and horror-lovers must watch this one.

13B

R Madhavan's Yavarum Nalam released as 13 B in Hindi is a supernatural film that should be on your list.

Pizza

Horror movie Pizza will leave you spooked for days.

Kanchana

Kanchana movie released in 2011 and to date it remains to be one of the scariest ones.

UTurn

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's U-Turn is a supernatural thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seats.

Pisasu

2014 release Pisasu is among the most haunting ones and a must-watch for horror movie lovers.

