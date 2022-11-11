These supernatural films are definitely a must-watch.Source: Bollywood
Movie Arundhati is a horror film that is available on YouTube to watch.Source: Bollywood
Hindi version of Nayanthara's movie Maya is available on Zee5. It is a supernatural thriller that will leave you spooked.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie is also available on YouTube for you to watch over the weekend.Source: Bollywood
2017 movie Ezra is available on YouTube and horror-lovers must watch this one.Source: Bollywood
R Madhavan's Yavarum Nalam released as 13 B in Hindi is a supernatural film that should be on your list.Source: Bollywood
Horror movie Pizza will leave you spooked for days.Source: Bollywood
Kanchana movie released in 2011 and to date it remains to be one of the scariest ones.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's U-Turn is a supernatural thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seats.Source: Bollywood
2014 release Pisasu is among the most haunting ones and a must-watch for horror movie lovers.Source: Bollywood
