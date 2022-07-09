Kareena's best clicks with her girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora and more beauties make for the coolest and DOPEST girl gang and here's proof!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Kareena and ger gal pals enjoy luncheons

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala and other gorgeous beauties often catch up on dinner and luncheons all the time...

Source: Bollywood

The trio - Bebo, Amu and Malla

Kareena Kapoor Khan is best friends with the Arora sisters - Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. The three gorgeous beauties are at their prime!

Source: Bollywood

Celebrating happiness together

Here's when Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others got together to celebrate the birthday of Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor.

Source: Bollywood

Late night parties of Kareena and her squad

Back when Bebo was pregnant with Jeh, the actress had partied the night gorging on sweet delicacies with her gal pals!

Source: Bollywood

Bebo, Lolo celebrate Diwali nights

There ain't no Diwali celebrations without a party with your homies. Here's Kareena and Karisma with Malaika and Amrita.

Source: Bollywood

Powerful ladies squad

Well, even if you are goofy heads in real life, just pose as though your squad is the best, coz for you, it is! Kareena, Karisma, Amrita and others turning up the heat...

Source: Bollywood

Bebo, Lolo and other gone girls

Travelling with your girl squad is the best experience ever, take it from Kareena Kapoor Khan and his gang of girls...

Source: Bollywood

Birthday nights on rooftops

Here's Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor celebrating their friend Mallika's birthday under the starry sky...

Source: Bollywood

The Mom Squad!

Check out Kareena, Karisma, Natasa, Malaika, Amrita, Seema dish out the hottest mom squad goals ever...

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and more South Indian actors who are highly educated

 Find Out More