90s superhit pair Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty return to rule big screen with these upcoming new movies

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's most awaited upcoming movies
Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were a hit pair in the 90s era of Bollywood.
Be it an action film or a comedy flick their pairing went well and attracted the audience.
Both have together worked in several movies like Dhadkan, Mohra, Sapoot, De Dana Dan, and Hera Pheri among others.
Well, the superhit duo is returning to the big screen together after years.
Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar are now all set to again with upcoming new movies.
Raju and Shyam aka Akshay and Suniel have joined hands for the third installment of the comedy caper.
Yeda Anna and Guru will feature in the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana.
Welcome 3 is announced and Akshay Shetty is all set to join Akshay Kumar for the third film of the franchise.
The movie is based on the real story of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill and both actors are said to play important roles.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Oh My God 2 that release in theaters on 11th August and received positive response.
Suniel Shetty's last project was a web series titled Hunter.
