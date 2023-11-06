A look at Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty’s life, movies, affairs and more

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Anushka Shetty is a pretty big name in both Bollywood and Tollywood industry, thanks to her role of Devsena in the Baahubali series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress turns 42 on November 7 and her fans will be trending her on social media to make her day special.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apart from her role in Baahubali, she has also done other memorable roles in Tamil and Telugu movies like Singam and Arundhati.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She made her on-screen debut with Telugu movie Super as Sasha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her real name is Sweety Shetty but she goes by the stage name of Anushka. Her nickname is Mac.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is also quite tall standing at 5 '9 feet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, her weight seems to be around 60kgs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweety was born on 7th November 1981, and is currently 41 years of age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her hometown is Bengaluru but she currently lives in Hyderabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka is currently unmarried but there are various rumours of her being with Telugu superstar Prabhas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also has two brothers, one is a businessman while the other is a surgeon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 Bollywood stars who got lost from limelight too quickly

 

 Find Out More