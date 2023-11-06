A look at Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty’s life, movies, affairs and more
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Anushka Shetty is a pretty big name in both Bollywood and Tollywood industry, thanks to her role of Devsena in the Baahubali series.
The actress turns 42 on November 7 and her fans will be trending her on social media to make her day special.
Apart from her role in Baahubali, she has also done other memorable roles in Tamil and Telugu movies like Singam and Arundhati.
She made her on-screen debut with Telugu movie Super as Sasha.
Her real name is Sweety Shetty but she goes by the stage name of Anushka. Her nickname is Mac.
She is also quite tall standing at 5 '9 feet.
Meanwhile, her weight seems to be around 60kgs.
Sweety was born on 7th November 1981, and is currently 41 years of age.
Her hometown is Bengaluru but she currently lives in Hyderabad.
Anushka is currently unmarried but there are various rumours of her being with Telugu superstar Prabhas.
She also has two brothers, one is a businessman while the other is a surgeon.
