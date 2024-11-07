A look at Donald Trump's marriages and affairs
| Nov 07, 2024
Donald Trump won the US presidency for a second time on Wednesday. It has been a time for celebrations for his followers.
Amidst this, he has been in the news and everyone has been talking about his life. His past relationships have also been in the news.
Donald Trump married Czech model Ivana Zelníčková in 1977. They got divorced in 1990.
He then got married to actress Marla Maples. They got married in 1993 and also got separated in 1999.
In 2005, Donald Trump got married to Slovenian model Melania Knauss. They have one son, Barron who was born in 2006. She is still his wife.
However, former porn star Stormy Daniels had once claimed that she had an affair with Donald Trump. This happened in 2006 a year after he married Melania.
However, Donald Trump has denied the affair. He has been accused of trying to engage in a physical relationship with her.
Before her, another playboy model had accused him of having an affair at the same time he was married to Melania.
Donald Trump has been accused of affairs and sexual misconduct throughout his three marriages to Ivana Trump, Marla Maples, and Melania Trump.
A lot has been said about his relationships and marriages throughout the years.
