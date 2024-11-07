A look at Donald Trump's marriages and affairs

BollywoodLife Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2024

Donald Trump won the US presidency for a second time on Wednesday. It has been a time for celebrations for his followers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amidst this, he has been in the news and everyone has been talking about his life. His past relationships have also been in the news.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Donald Trump married Czech model Ivana Zelníčková in 1977. They got divorced in 1990.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He then got married to actress Marla Maples. They got married in 1993 and also got separated in 1999.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2005, Donald Trump got married to Slovenian model Melania Knauss. They have one son, Barron who was born in 2006. She is still his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, former porn star Stormy Daniels had once claimed that she had an affair with Donald Trump. This happened in 2006 a year after he married Melania.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, Donald Trump has denied the affair. He has been accused of trying to engage in a physical relationship with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before her, another playboy model had accused him of having an affair at the same time he was married to Melania.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Donald Trump has been accused of affairs and sexual misconduct throughout his three marriages to Ivana Trump, Marla Maples, and Melania Trump.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A lot has been said about his relationships and marriages throughout the years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jagga Jasoos to Dostana: 8 Bollywood movie sequels that were promised but never made

 

 Find Out More