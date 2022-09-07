7 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned in black

Here's looking at Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's picture flaunting pretty black outfits.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Sun kissed

Harnaaz Sandhu is looking like a complete showstopper here.

Source: Bollywood

Going retro

Harnaaz Sandhu's retro avatar is simply gorgeous.

Source: Bollywood

In polka dots

A polka dot dress can never go out of trend, can it?

Source: Bollywood

Flaunting the curves

Harnaaz Sandhu is beauty personified in this shimmery black dress.

Source: Bollywood

All that glitters

Harnaaz Sandhu's black and silver saree is simply perfect to make a style statement.

Source: Bollywood

Going bold

Harnaaz Sandhu is surely one of the hottest divas in the world.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Times Jacqueline Fernandez aced complex pole workout poses

 Find Out More