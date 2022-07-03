Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A look at the most expensive things owned by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Cars!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has quite a few luxurious cars. She has a Range Rover that costs Rs 2.26 crore. She also has a Porsche Cayman.

Source: Bollywood

Bag collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bag collection involves a cute pink Marmont Love sling bag worth Rs 1.50 lakh.

Source: Bollywood

Christian Dior

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Source: Bollywood

Pricey heels

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also own black heels by Monolo Blahnik worth Rs 98,000.

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly owns a mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. It is said to be worth crores.

Source: Bollywood

Louis Vuitton accessories

The actress reportedly has Pochette Accessoires Box by Louis Vuitton which is worth Rs 2,17,000

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Times Shanaya Kapoor sizzled in ultra short dresses

 Find Out More