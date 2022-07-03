A look at the most expensive things owned by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has quite a few luxurious cars. She has a Range Rover that costs Rs 2.26 crore. She also has a Porsche Cayman.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bag collection involves a cute pink Marmont Love sling bag worth Rs 1.50 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2.5 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu also own black heels by Monolo Blahnik worth Rs 98,000.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly owns a mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. It is said to be worth crores.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly has Pochette Accessoires Box by Louis Vuitton which is worth Rs 2,17,000Source: Bollywood
