A look at Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's moments from happier times
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both kept it a hush hush affair secret from the media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, their dating rumours sparked when they were spotted together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later, Sushant And Rhea went on a Ladakh trip together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both didn’t star in a movie and reportedly met through a mutual friend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple enjoying the best times with a bunch of friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress shared photos of their happy time on social media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea and SSR were alleged to get married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea plants a kiss on her beau’s cheek is too adorable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple enjoying rainbow on a rainy day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea recently shared a video with SSR remembering him. She captioned it with infinity emoji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood stars who have shot for passionate lip locks onscreen leaving fans eyes popped
Find Out More