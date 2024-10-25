A look at Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's timeless love story on their wedding anniversary
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 25, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is no less than a romantic Bollywood movie.
Gauri is the only woman SRK dated and he married her and they have three kids together.
Their love story started back in Delhi, when they first met in 1984. SRK asked Gauri to dance at the party.
SRK was mesmerised by Gauri's beauty and despite being nervous, he managed to strike up a conversation with her.
The meeting was the onset of their love story, but then came the distance when Gauri moved to Mumbai.
SRK, like a true Bollywood hero, didn't give up on his love and travelled all the way to Mumbai for his ladylove.
The duo reunited, and SRK won the hearts of Gauri's family with his charm and determination to be with his ladylove.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991. It was also the year SRK started his acting career in movies.
Often, Gauri Khan is called Shah Rukh's lady luck, as his life drastically changed for the better after their marriage.
SRK and Gauri have 3 children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan.
