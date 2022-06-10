Here's a peek into Esha Gupta's life.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta is currently in the news for Aashram 3.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Esha Gupta charges Rs 2 to 3 crore per project.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta has a luxurious house in Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a good car collection that includes a BMW 5 series.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta loves to take exotic holidays and shares pics on social media.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta sure is living her best life.Source: Bollywood
