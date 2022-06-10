Esha Gupta

Here's a peek into Esha Gupta's life.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

The latest project

Esha Gupta is currently in the news for Aashram 3.

Source: Bollywood

Fees

As per reports, Esha Gupta charges Rs 2 to 3 crore per project.

Source: Bollywood

Home

Esha Gupta has a luxurious house in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Cars

The actress has a good car collection that includes a BMW 5 series.

Source: Bollywood

Exotic holiday

Esha Gupta loves to take exotic holidays and shares pics on social media.

Source: Bollywood

Bold and beautiful

Esha Gupta sure is living her best life.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Choose your favourite Bollywood power couple

 Find Out More