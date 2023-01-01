A look into Rashmika Mandanna's love life

Take a look at the love life of South Indian actress and the 'National Crush Of India', Rashmika Mandanna. It will allure you and also make you think twice about falling in love.Source: Bollywood
She was in a relationship with Rakshit Shetty who was her co-star. They were also engaged.Source: Bollywood
The duo met on the sets of her debut movie Kirik Party where they were co-actors.Source: Bollywood
When their friendship turned into closeness no one knows. They started dating one another.Source: Bollywood
This snap is of the star with her ex- when they were happy.Source: Bollywood
She had posted a snap of the actor and her dad with a caption that read, 'Welcome to the family'.Source: Bollywood
When news floated online that Rashmika and Rakshit were dating, fans celebrated the pair.Source: Bollywood
Post dating for a few months, the pair announced their engagement. Their fans were shocked.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly in 2018, the pair separated citing compatibility issues as the cause.Source: Bollywood
It was in December 2021, that the duo were seen outside the gym and were rumoured to be dating.Source: Bollywood
The actress squshed the reports and said that till the time one does not hear from her, the news of she dating Vijay is not true.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!