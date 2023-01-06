A R Rahman birthday: Rare facts about the music maestro only true fans will know

A R Rahman's songs give us goosebumps all the time we play. His songs have been there in all seasons of life. Here are some of the rare facts about the musician with whom we connect deeply.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
He was previously, Dilip Kumar. He converted to Sufi Islam post meeting Qadri Saheb, a Sufi saint.
Once in an interview, Rahman had revealed that he disliked Dilip Kumar name and that a Hindu astrologer had given him Rahman, the Muslim name.
It was Mani Ratnam who found Rahman's talent and he began scoring for Ratnam's movie Roja.
AR Rahman reportedly got Rs 25,000 for Roja composition but later he also got the National Film Award.
His father, R.K. Shekhar was a movie score composer and also was a conductor for south movies.
The music composer had once revealed that his dad had a photo of Lata Mangeshkar, on his wall where he made music post seeing her every day.
AR Rahman reportedly wanted to become a computer engineer. However, he was always with music.
Rahwan was 4 when he was seen playing the keyboards in Doordarshan's Wonder Balloon.
In Markham, Ontario, Canada a street has been named Allah Rakha Rahman Street, in his honour in November 2013.
It is interesting to note that Rahman's son Ameen also has his birthday on January 6.
