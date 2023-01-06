A R Rahman birthday: Rare facts about the music maestro only true fans will know

A R Rahman's songs give us goosebumps all the time we play. His songs have been there in all seasons of life. Here are some of the rare facts about the musician with whom we connect deeply.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023

Rahman's real name

He was previously, Dilip Kumar. He converted to Sufi Islam post meeting Qadri Saheb, a Sufi saint.

Rahman did not like his earlier name

Once in an interview, Rahman had revealed that he disliked Dilip Kumar name and that a Hindu astrologer had given him Rahman, the Muslim name.

How Rahman was discovered

It was Mani Ratnam who found Rahman's talent and he began scoring for Ratnam's movie Roja.

Amount received for Rahman's first project

AR Rahman reportedly got Rs 25,000 for Roja composition but later he also got the National Film Award.

About Rahman's dad

His father, R.K. Shekhar was a movie score composer and also was a conductor for south movies.

Rahman about his father

The music composer had once revealed that his dad had a photo of Lata Mangeshkar, on his wall where he made music post seeing her every day.

Music was not Rahman's first carrier choice

AR Rahman reportedly wanted to become a computer engineer. However, he was always with music.

Seen on TV at the age of 4

Rahwan was 4 when he was seen playing the keyboards in Doordarshan's Wonder Balloon.

Street named after him

In Markham, Ontario, Canada a street has been named Allah Rakha Rahman Street, in his honour in November 2013.

Rahman shares birthday with son

It is interesting to note that Rahman's son Ameen also has his birthday on January 6.

