A Shop for Killers and other Top 10 Korean dark thrillers to watch on OTT
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
A Shop For Killers on Disney+Hotstar starring Lee Dong wook is getting rave reviews from desi viewers
Defendant is one of the hugely watched K-dramas in India. On Viki, MX Player and more.
Lee Han-byeol shook everyone with her act in Mask Girl. On Netflix.
Beyond Evil is a slow but engaging mystery cum thriller drama on Netflix
Dark Hole is underrated but one of the best thrillers out there. On Viki.
Nobody Knows is riveting detective drama on Prime Video
Flower Of Evil on Netflix is one of the best Korean thriller dramas on OTT
Hell Is Other People is available on Prime Video
Tunnel is an old Korean drama on Netflix
Vagaband on Netflix is loved by millions all over the globe
