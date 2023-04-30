Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika's exquisite home
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma married Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli.
They are now parents to Vamika and live happily in their Mumbai home.
The couple owns a luxurious apartment in Worli worth Rs 34 crore.
Their home has a lovely view of the sea.
Anushka Sharma has this favourite corner where she often clicks her photographs.
The stunning balcony holds the richness of their home.
Having an apartment in Mumbai the couple enjoys a private terrace too.
The lavish home has four bedrooms with a small gym.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s flat has a dedicated garden area.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has her own vanity room.
