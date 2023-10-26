A sneak peek into Shraddha Kapoor’s swanky car collection and expensive possessions

Shraddha Kapoor adds a new lavish car to her garage collection, here are other pricey things owned by the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
On the occasion of Dussehra Shraddha Kapoor bought a new lavish car valued at crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Shraddha Kapoor has bought a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth Rs 4.04 crore in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the actress adds a new car to her collection let's take a look at expensive things owned by her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor's reported net worth stands at a substantial $8 million (approximately 57 crores in rupees). She is known to command an impressive fee of 5 crores per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress owns BMW 7 series worth Rs 1.70 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 36-year-old actress owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE which is priced between Rs 87.91 lakh - Rs 1.05 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha also has an Audi Q7 which is valued around Rs 84.70 - 92.30 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress owns a luxurious house in Juhu worth Rs 15 crore and a bungalow in Madh Island priced at Rs 20 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor boasts an impressive collection of high-end shoes valued at around 10 crore rupees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She's the proud owner of an exquisite array of designer handbags, including prestigious brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Stanley, estimated to be worth between 1 to 2 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
