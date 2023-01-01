A look into Rashmika Mandanna's love life

Take a look at the love life of South Indian actress and the 'National Crush Of India', Rashmika Mandanna. It will allure you and also make you think twice about falling in love.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2023

Rashmika's ex-boyfriend

She was in a relationship with Rakshit Shetty who was her co-star. They were also engaged.

How Rashmika met Rakshit

The duo met on the sets of her debut movie Kirik Party where they were co-actors.

Closeness

When their friendship turned into closeness no one knows. They started dating one another.

Happier times

This snap is of the star with her ex- when they were happy.

Rashmika welcomed Rakshit

She had posted a snap of the actor and her dad with a caption that read, 'Welcome to the family'.

Fans loved the pair

When news floated online that Rashmika and Rakshit were dating, fans celebrated the pair.

Engagement

Post dating for a few months, the pair announced their engagement. Their fans were shocked.

Breakup

Reportedly in 2018, the pair separated citing compatibility issues as the cause.

Alleged affair with Vijay Devarakonda

It was in December 2021, that the duo were seen outside the gym and were rumoured to be dating.

Rashmika confronts

The actress squshed the reports and said that till the time one does not hear from her, the news of she dating Vijay is not true.

