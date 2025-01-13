Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani get married in Goa; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor give it a miss

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2025

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now Mr and Mrs. The duo exchanged wedding vows in Goa.

The pictures from their dreamy wedding have gone viral on social media. Alekha and Aadar chose to have a Christian wedding.

Alekha looked absolutely gorgeous in a white body-hugging gown. The groom looked dapper in a suit.

They sealed it with a kiss as they stepped into the new phase of their lives.

It was a family affair as Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.

However among those who were not seen at the wedding were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

Even Kareena Kapoor Khan skipped cousin's wedding. Karisma Kapoor did mark her presence though.

Post the wedding, Aadar and Alekha grooved to music and cut the wedding cake. Videos have gone viral.

Given that the wedding was in Goa, the theme was all about love for beaches.

We wish Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani a happy married life.

