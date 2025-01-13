Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani get married in Goa; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor give it a miss
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 13, 2025
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now Mr and Mrs. The duo exchanged wedding vows in Goa.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The pictures from their dreamy wedding have gone viral on social media. Alekha and Aadar chose to have a Christian wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alekha looked absolutely gorgeous in a white body-hugging gown. The groom looked dapper in a suit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They sealed it with a kiss as they stepped into the new phase of their lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It was a family affair as Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However among those who were not seen at the wedding were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even Kareena Kapoor Khan skipped cousin's wedding. Karisma Kapoor did mark her presence though.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Post the wedding, Aadar and Alekha grooved to music and cut the wedding cake. Videos have gone viral.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Given that the wedding was in Goa, the theme was all about love for beaches.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
We wish Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani a happy married life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Your Lie in April, Golden Time and more; top 10 rom-com anime films of all time
Find Out More