Aakhri Sach and other Top 10 web series on OTT inspired by most chilling real life crimes

Binge-watch these 10 web series that have the perfect blend of an intriguing storyline and power-packed performances to keep you hooked.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Aakhri Sach (Disney+ Hotstar)

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the series is based on the infamous mass suicide of 11 members of the same family in Delhi’s Burari.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (Netflix)

Story of a righteous cop pursuing a merciless criminal in Bihar who finds himself navigating in a moral battle mired in corruption.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

The Emmy award-winning show is based on the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder and follows the Delhi Police investigation.

Indian Predator: Murder In A Courtroom (Netflix)

The true story behind the 2004 incident when a ferocious predator was lynched in a courtroom.

The Stoneman Murders (Prime Video)

Set in the 1980s Bombay, the series revolves around a serial killer who starts targeting homeless street dwellers.

Rangbaaz (Zee5)

The series is based on the true story of Shri Prakash Shukla, a notorious gangster and the most wanted criminal of Gorakhpur.

Bhaukaal (MX Player)

Mohit Raina plays the role of SSP Naveen Sikhera in a story about how the cop cleanses the city of Muzaffarnagar infested with criminals.

The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty (Zee5)

The crime-thriller follows a CBI officer on his quest to find the truth behind the murder of a national table tennis champion.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix)

A series about a group of small-town boys who run a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme.

Crime Aaj Kal (Amazon miniTV)

Hosted by Vikrant Massey, the series portrays various crime stories and gives out a social message.

