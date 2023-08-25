Aakhri Sach and other Top 10 web series on OTT inspired by most chilling real life crimes

Binge-watch these 10 web series that have the perfect blend of an intriguing storyline and power-packed performances to keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the series is based on the infamous mass suicide of 11 members of the same family in Delhi’s Burari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Story of a righteous cop pursuing a merciless criminal in Bihar who finds himself navigating in a moral battle mired in corruption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Emmy award-winning show is based on the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder and follows the Delhi Police investigation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The true story behind the 2004 incident when a ferocious predator was lynched in a courtroom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in the 1980s Bombay, the series revolves around a serial killer who starts targeting homeless street dwellers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is based on the true story of Shri Prakash Shukla, a notorious gangster and the most wanted criminal of Gorakhpur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Raina plays the role of SSP Naveen Sikhera in a story about how the cop cleanses the city of Muzaffarnagar infested with criminals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime-thriller follows a CBI officer on his quest to find the truth behind the murder of a national table tennis champion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A series about a group of small-town boys who run a lucrative phishing operation until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hosted by Vikrant Massey, the series portrays various crime stories and gives out a social message.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
