Aamir Khan, Anant Ambani, Adah Sharma visit Ashish Shelar’s Ganpati to seek divine blessings

Adah Sharma's desi girl look, Aamir Khan's cool dude avatar and an excited Anant Ambani steal the show.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Aamir Khan at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Darshan

The superstar was seen making his presence at BJP political leader Ashis Shelar's Ganpati.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan looked young and dashing.

Laal Singh Chadha's cool dude avatar grabbed eyeballs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The star of the night was Anant Ambani.

Anant Ambani makes way for Ashish Shelar's Ganpati.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ambani boy was seen worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Anant Ambani seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani with Ashish Shelar

Anant received a warm welcome from the political leader, Ashish Shelar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani and his simplicity

The man won hearts with his simple attire and humbleness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah Sharma and her Desi avatar

The Kerala story actress made heads turn, and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah Sharma leaves you in awe of her beauty.

The actress looked ethereal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Sharma in a stunning saree

Now that's a Desi girl for you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Sharma looked gorgeous.

Isn't she an ageless beauty?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vipul Shah visits Ashish Shelar's Ganpati.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 20 early estimates: SRK film to continue dominating

 

 Find Out More