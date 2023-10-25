Aamir Khan and more Bollywood celebs don't celebrate THESE Indian festivals

From Aamir Khan to John Abraham celebs don't celebrate festivals for their own reason.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan does not celebrate the Hindu festivals of Diwali and Holi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh doesn’t play Holi because he has OCD for cleanliness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna doesn’t take part in Karva Chauth and its rituals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

John Abraham calls himself an atheist and doesn’t celebrate any festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah refuses to celebrate Karva Chauth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose is an atheist and doesn’t believe in festivals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nasseruddin Shah

Nasseruddin Shah stays away from celebrating any Indian festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like to play Holi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt doesn’t celebrate any Indian festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar keeps himself away from celebrating festivals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated horror movies to watch this Halloween on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More