Aamir Khan and other doting dads who cried at their daughter's vidaai
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
We’ve seen these actors being emotional on our television screens a lot of times, here are some instances of them really being emotional.
Actress Swara Bhasker had an emotional vidaai that was concluded with her father reading a heartfelt poem for her.
Swara just stood in her pink lehenga as her father C. Uday Bhaskar bid farewell to her daughter.
Actress Kajal Agarwal married his longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in 2020.
She couldn’t hold back her tears during the vidaai as she held the hand of her father who was also teary-eyed.
Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and her star parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini were emotional in the moment as well.
The couple expressed the profound emotions that were attached to the farewell of her beloved daughter.
Ira Khan recently got married to her father Aamir Khan’s trainer Nupur Shikhare.
Aamir Khan was seen in tears while walking down the aisle with her daughter.
Parineeti Chopra’s intimate family moments were shared with her brother Shivang Chopra, in which her father Raghav Chadha can be seen as emotional.
Raghav Chadha was seen in tears at the engagement ceremony and his tears were wiped off by Parineeti and Shivang.
