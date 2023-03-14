Aamir Khan birthday special: A look at the filmy love story of Dangal star and Reena Datta that ended in friendship

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta may have parted ways, but they had the filmiest love stories which, sadly, ended in friendship. Here's a walk-through...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta used to be neighbours and they would stare at each other for hours through their windows! How cute, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir finally mustered courage one day and proposed to Reena but she rejected him. He kept on pursuing her but Reena refused again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan revealed that he was devastated when Reena refused his love. He started avoiding the window and tried to get over her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When he seemed to like it was a lost love, Reena proposed to him and confessed her feelings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Aamir once wrote a love letter using his blood to Reena who was not impressed and sternly asked him to never do it again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir and Reena dated each other for a while before tying the knot in 1986.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Reena Datta soon welcomed two kids in the family, Junaid and Ira Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After a while, things started going South for both Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. There were rumours of love affairs between Aamir and his female costars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While they tried to work it out, it seemed like a lost cause. Reena and Aamir parted ways in 2002, after 16 years of their marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta may have parted ways but they are very close to each other. Aamir considers her one of the most important women in his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
