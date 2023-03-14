Aamir Khan birthday special: A look at the filmy love story of Dangal star and Reena Datta that ended in friendship

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta may have parted ways, but they had the filmiest love stories which, sadly, ended in friendship. Here's a walk-through...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023

Neighbours 

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta used to be neighbours and they would stare at each other for hours through their windows! How cute, no? 

Proposal-rejection 

Aamir finally mustered courage one day and proposed to Reena but she rejected him. He kept on pursuing her but Reena refused again. 

Heartbreak 

Aamir Khan revealed that he was devastated when Reena refused his love. He started avoiding the window and tried to get over her.

The Proposal! 

When he seemed to like it was a lost love, Reena proposed to him and confessed her feelings. 

Bloody love letter

It is said that Aamir once wrote a love letter using his blood to Reena who was not impressed and sternly asked him to never do it again. 

Dating to marriage  

Aamir and Reena dated each other for a while before tying the knot in 1986. 

Parents 

Aamir Khan and Reena Datta soon welcomed two kids in the family, Junaid and Ira Khan. 

Rumours 

After a while, things started going South for both Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. There were rumours of love affairs between Aamir and his female costars. 

The separation 

While they tried to work it out, it seemed like a lost cause. Reena and Aamir parted ways in 2002, after 16 years of their marriage. 

Friends for life

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta may have parted ways but they are very close to each other. Aamir considers her one of the most important women in his life. 

